Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $112.22. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $135.83.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

