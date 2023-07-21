Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.17. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $471,237.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at $51,473,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,408 shares of company stock worth $4,302,864. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

