Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of PDS opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $772.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 565.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $725,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

