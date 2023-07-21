Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

