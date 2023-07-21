Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.
Prologis Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.