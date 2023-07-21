Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $154.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

