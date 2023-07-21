ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Benchmark

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $12.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts predict that ProPetro will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 20,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 258,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in ProPetro by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,796,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 943,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProPetro by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 624,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ProPetro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,895,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.