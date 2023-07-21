Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Karin L. Walker Sells 5,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $345,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prothena by 45.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Prothena by 16.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Prothena by 2.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

