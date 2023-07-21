PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $50,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.54.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $5,216,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,424,640.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,648,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,912 shares of company stock valued at $36,722,035 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

