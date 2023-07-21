Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CAO Sells $207,345.63 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mona Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Storage alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Mona Chu sold 7,567 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $283,838.17.

On Friday, June 2nd, Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $379,891.61.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.09, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.