Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.65. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 28,463 shares traded.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
