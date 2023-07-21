Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.65. Pyxis Tankers shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 28,463 shares traded.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

