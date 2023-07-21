Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.