Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,957,534.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $4,173,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

