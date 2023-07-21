Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 71.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $199,354.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,448.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $4,173,908. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

