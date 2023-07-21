QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Cut to Market Perform at TD Cowen

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of QS opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 5.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.