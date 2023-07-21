Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

