R Scott Meyers Sells 2,500 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00.

On Monday, May 15th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The business had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

