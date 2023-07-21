Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

