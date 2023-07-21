Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,122 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares in the company, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,729.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

