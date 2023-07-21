Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,312 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AerCap were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Amundi boosted its stake in AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 151,067 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AerCap by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AerCap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after buying an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.34. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

