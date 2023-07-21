Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 47,265.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,065,000 after purchasing an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 0.8 %

LILAK opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

