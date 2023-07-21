Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.