Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,526 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in St. Joe were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 304.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $53.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.25. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $54.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at St. Joe

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,300 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $200,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,128,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,855,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,595.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock worth $4,118,460. 41.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.