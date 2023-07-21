Raymond James & Associates Buys 16,673 Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,343,000 after buying an additional 524,892 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 21,507 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

