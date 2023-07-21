Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,140 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in monday.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,057,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,997,000 after buying an additional 772,450 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 275,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $173.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.43. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $189.15.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

