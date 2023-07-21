Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 48,681 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $656,192.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,449,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,012,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Trading Down 4.1 %

YOU stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

