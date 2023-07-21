Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG opened at $25.02 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

