Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

