Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 336.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,323 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GMRE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $662.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 494.12%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.