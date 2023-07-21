Raymond James & Associates Has $1.24 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,703,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after buying an additional 323,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,814,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,026,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

