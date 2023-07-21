Raymond James & Associates Has $1.27 Million Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 682.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 397,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 346,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GDO stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.