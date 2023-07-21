Raymond James & Associates Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Telefónica by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2,213.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 1,072,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

