Raymond James & Associates Has $1.30 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $191.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.81. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $209.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

