Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Betterment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

