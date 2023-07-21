Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Energy Fuels by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.03 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In related news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Energy Fuels news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.