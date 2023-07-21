Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 59,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,831,000. Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,024.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 862,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,817.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Fine purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $634,042. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MODG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.