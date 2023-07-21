Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 142.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Transocean were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 38.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $8.18 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIG. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

