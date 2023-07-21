Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 719,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,277,859 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.