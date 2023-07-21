Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 112.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

TGI opened at $12.19 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $797.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.60.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

