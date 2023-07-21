Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in USCB Financial were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USCB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USCB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCB Financial stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.09 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USCB. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of USCB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market deposit and time deposit accounts.

