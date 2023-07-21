Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,864 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Shares of PGF opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

