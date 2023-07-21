Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,739 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 127,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 147,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James D. Dondero bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 10.13 per share, with a total value of 35,910.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,765,996.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 11.78 per share, with a total value of 147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately 147,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $192,116.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

NXDT stock opened at 12.40 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 9.14 and a 52 week high of 17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 11.32 and its 200 day moving average is 11.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

