Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $89.45 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

