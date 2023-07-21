Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,228 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,471,000 after purchasing an additional 74,359 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,209,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $121.21 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.