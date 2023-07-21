Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,197,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 201,438 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $1,099,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,283,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,740 shares of company stock worth $3,829,981. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

MLI opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $971.19 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

