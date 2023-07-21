Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,538 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1,216.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 58,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

