Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $7,656,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,239,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,174,000 after purchasing an additional 91,514 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,792,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 413,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.64 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

