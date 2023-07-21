Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 646 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Shares of BSEP opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

