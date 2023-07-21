Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 79,379 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 425.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,379 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOBY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

