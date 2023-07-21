Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 141,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GGN stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

