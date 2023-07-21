Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $379,000 Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

